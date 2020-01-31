Indian citizens will arrive from Coronavirus-infected Wuhan in China on Saturday

A total of 366 people is expected to reach India from Coronavirus-infected Wuhan in China in the early hours of Saturday according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Special Secretary (Health), Sanjeeva Kumar. "366 people are to be brought from China to India tomorrow. They will be kept in isolation for 14 days at the ITBP centre in Chhawla. Safdarjung Hospital has kept 50 beds for critical patients," said Kumar on Friday.

A special Air India flight departed on Friday from New Delhi to Wuhan to rescue the citizens trapped in the region. This is the first special flight, double-decker jumbo 747 with 15 cabin crew and 5 cockpit crew which departed at 12.30 pm from the T3 Terminal of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for the evacuation of Indians. This flight is expected to return to the national capital at 2 am on February 1.

Live TV

The incoming Indian passengers will be quarantined for 14 days at the two Quarantine Centres set-up at Manesar (managed by Armed Forces Medical Services) and Chawla Camp (managed by the ITBP). All proposed male passengers (approx. 280) are proposed to be sent to Manesar Camp and families/females (approx. 90) can be housed in the ITBP camp.

If any person is found affected by Coronavirus, he or she will be shifted to the designated hospital for further investigation and management. In that case, it will be also assessed if further quarantine of the contacts is required. Dr Rajiv Garg, DGHS will be the Nodal Officer from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to look after overall arrangements at the ITBP facility.

Medical Teams for Manesar Camp are being taken care of by AFMS. Adequate medical care will be provided by a team of doctors at both facilities. In addition, a 50-bedded critical care facility has been set-up at Safdurjung Hospital in Delhi for critical care of the patients. All persons admitted to both the quarantine facilities will be monitored on a daily basis for a period of 14 days.

A nodal officer will be deputed from each Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs for effective coordination. A WhatsApp group of all these officers along with Nodal Officers of the Camps will be created for seamless communication.