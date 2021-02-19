हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard commissions 105-ton indigenous Interceptor Boat C-453 for eastern fleet

This vessel was the penultimate one in the series of 18 vessels, being built by M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd.  ICGS C-453, the 27.80 meters long Interceptor Boat has a Max Speed of 45 knots (85 kmph) and is capable of undertaking multifarious tasks including Surveillance, Interdiction, close coast patrol, Search and Rescue, rendering assistance to boats in distress.

Indian Coast Guard commissions 105-ton indigenous Interceptor Boat C-453 for eastern fleet

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has commissioned 105-ton indigenously-built Interceptor Boat C-453 which would soon join the Eastern fleet for patrolling the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone(EEZ). 

This vessel was the penultimate one in the series of 18 vessels, being built by M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd.  ICGS C-453, the 27.80 meters long Interceptor Boat has a Max Speed of 45 knots (85 kmph) and is capable of undertaking multifarious tasks including Surveillance, Interdiction, close coast patrol, Search and Rescue, rendering assistance to boats in distress.

The quick reaction ability coupled with modern equipment and advanced navigation and communication systems provides her with the capability to swiftly respond to any maritime situation at very short notice.  ICGS C-453 is commanded by Assistant Commandant Animesh Sharma and will be based at Chennai under the operational control of Commander, Coast Guard Region (East).

With C-453 having joined the fleet, the ICG strength stands at 157 Ships & Boats and 62 Aircraft. Further,40 Ships are at various stages of construction at different shipyards in India and 16 Advanced Light Helicopters MK III manufactured by M/s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru is also to be inducted into the force. 

The vessel was commissioned by Smt. Leena Nandan, IAS, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, in the presence of Shri Jiwesh Nandan, IAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Defence. Coast Guard Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, senior officials of the force and of the L&T shipyard were present. 

It was on February 1st that the ICG stepped into its 45th year of service. Their force has grown from operating seven surface platforms in 1978 to the fourth-largest Coast Guard in the world and are slated to have 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025.  

Amid the pandemic year, the Coast Guard has been deploying 50 ships and 12 aircraft every day to maintain vigil within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone(EEZ), which is approximately over 2.3 million square km. The Coast Guard’s actions at sea enabled the seizure of contraband worth about ₹ 1,500 Crore and apprehension of more than 10 foreign fishing boats with 80 miscreants illegally operating in the Indian EEZ in the bygone year. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Coast GuardInterceptor boatC-453
Next
Story

Setback to Chirag Paswan as 200 LJP leaders join Bihar’s ruling party Janata Dal-United

Must Watch

PT34M46S

Exclusive: Sudhir Chaudhary talks to Amit Shah regarding upcoming West Bengal Elections