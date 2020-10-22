Indian Coast Guard deploys Dornier aircraft, ships to warn fishermen after low pressure develops in Bay of Bengal

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday deployed Dornier aircraft and ships to warn fishermen to return to the shore following weather warning issued for the next few days. The Met Office has predicted heavy rains over the next couple of days.

There is a low pressure developing in Bay of Bengal for which ICG is putting in all efforts to warn fishermen at sea and merchant vessels in AOR to proceed to the nearest harbour for safety.

CG assets mainly CG Dornier aircraft and ships are launched for the same to issue warning at sea. "Our aim is “Nil casualty at sea” and effective SAR response incase any such mishap is reported," said an official.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in West Bengal over the next few days. National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has swung into action and has deployed three teams to Bengal. Two NDRF teams have been deployed at Kakdwip and one at Ramnagar.

IMD has issued an alert regarding severe weather activity over Gangetic West Bengal during October 22-24 due to depression over North West Bay of Bengal. According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over coastal districts of West Bengal during October 22-23 with a wind speed of 40-50 kmph.

Wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph would occur over East Midnapore, North & South 24 Parganas districts and during October 22-24, and wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph would occur over Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts on October 23 and 24.

Waterlogging is expected in some parts of Kolkata and Municipal area of coastal districts on October 23-24. It is expected that heavy rains would affect standing crops in coastal districts of West Bengal.

The authorities have advised fishing boats to not go to sea from October 22-24 and those at sea are asked to return to coast before October 22. The government has suspended water-bound activities at Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur, Sagar island from October 22-24. Ferry services will remain totally suspended at Sunderban areas on October 23-24.

The agriculture department has advised early cutting of crop in coastal areas. The government has also asked the District Magistrates to inform puja organizers to take steps to prevent damage to Puja Pandals.