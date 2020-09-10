हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard rescues 9 fishermen, boat drifting in Sri Lankan waters

The information regarding stranded fishing boat and the distressed crew was received by Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC).

Indian Coast Guard rescues 9 fishermen, boat drifting in Sri Lankan waters

Chennai: Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Vaibhav rescued nine fishermen from IFB Jeraldon-2, a fishing boat, that was stranded about 75 nautical miles (139 km) South-East of Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu due to engine failure. The information regarding stranded fishing boat and the distressed crew was received by Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC).

The boat was reportedly drifting at sea due to engine failure and was facing the vagaries of the ocean. Owing to strong winds and currents the fishing boat drifted further into the Sri Lankan waters. ICGS Vaibhav rushed to the area and undertook a thorough search.

Subsequently, communication was established with the boat, which was approximately 25 nautical miles (46 km) across the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). 

Continuous communication was maintained with the Fisheries Department, Tuticorin and the boat owner during the entire operation. ICGS Vaibhav towed the boat and handed her (Jeraldon-2) along with her nine crew to another fishing boat which was deployed by the owner for assistance. The safe handover took place about 10 nautical miles inside the Indian waters, on Thursday evening. 

Tags:
Indian Coast GuardIndian fishermenSri Lanka
Next
Story

Ayodhya airport will be developed in phased manner: Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri assures CM Yogi Adityanath

  • 44,65,863Confirmed
  • 75,062Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M9S

Mumbai Top 10: Know the latest situation of Mumbai in few minutes