Indian Coast Guard rescues all 9 crew from sinking tug off Port Blair

Chennai: In a swift and coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation that involved multiple vessels, the Indian Coast Guard(ICG) rescued nine crew off a sinking tug, near Port Blair. This operation was carried out late on Wednesday, a few hours after the information regarding the vessel in distress was received.

On 23rd June, the ICG received a distress call from Tug Ganga-1 that was nearly 30 nautical miles southeast of Port Blair. The 9-crewed tug had left from Port Blair on Tuesday noon, towing a barge loaded with construction material and was to arrive at Hutbay in the early hours of Wednesday. But it had activated a distress signal owing to flooding in the engine room, while on the way.

Due to uncontrolled flooding, the crew abandoned the Tug and took shelter onboard the attached barge. The distress call information was shared with concerned authorities at Port Blair, following which ships ICGS C-146 and ICGS C-412 on routine deployment were immediately diverted for assistance.

CGS Durgabai Deshmukh and PMB Tug ‘Ocean Marvel’ sailed from Port Blair with a damage control team and de-flooding equipment for immediate assistance. While the crew were safe, one member who suffered a leg injury was evacuated by Coast Guard Ship C-146 and taken to a hospital.

ICG ships that attempted to save the sinking vessel realized that it was dangerous, risky to board it owing to heavy flooding and adverse sea conditions. Owing to water weight, the tug had titled to its port (left) side and its aft(rear portion) had gone lower into the water than usual.

Despite PMB Tug Ocean Marvel towing the distressed vessel towards Port Blair with ICG ships in escort, the distressed tug sank off Cinque island, in a region where depth was more than 1500meters. All crew of the sunken ship were embarked onboard Tug Ocean Marvel and brought to Port Blair late on Wednesday.

