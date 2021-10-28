हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard’s new 105-metre vessel ‘Sarthak’ to be stationed at Gujarat

Powered by two 9100 kilowatt diesel engines, the vessel is capable of attaining a top speed of 26 knots.

Indian Coast Guard’s new 105-metre vessel ‘Sarthak’ to be stationed at Gujarat

Chennai: Director General Indian Coast Guard (ICG) K Natarajan and senior government officials commissioned the indigenously built Coast Guard Ship ‘Sarthak’ at a ceremony held in Goa, on Thursday (October 28).

The 105-metre long ‘Sarthak’ which weighs 2450 tons is fourth in the series of five offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) being built by Goa Shipyard Limited for the ICG.

Powered by two 9100 kilowatt diesel engines, the vessel is capable of attaining a top speed of 26 knots.

Being fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, machinery, sensors and weapons enables the vessel to function as a command platform and undertake mandated Coast Guard charter of duties including search and rescue, combating maritime crimes, preserving and protecting the marine environment.

ICGS Sarthak will be based at Porbandar, Gujarat and will operate on India’s Western Seaboard under the Operational and Administrative Control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (Northwest).

Sarthak is commanded by Deputy Inspector General MM Syed and has a complement of 11 officers and 110 men.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Coast GuardICGICGS SarthakGujarat
Next
Story

Prashant Kishor takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi, says 'BJP won't go anywhere for next many decades'

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Drugs Case - NCB Lawyer argued, "Aryan Khan is addicted to drugs, he always gets it"