Indian diplomats harassed repeatedly in Pakistan

In one of these cases, Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria's car was aggressively tailed on his visit to Nathia Gali on June 13.

Indian diplomats harassed repeatedly in Pakistan

New Delhi: As many as six cases of harassment of Indian diplomats in Pakistan have come to light in just this month after guests at an iftar hosted by the Indian High Commission were harassed on June 1.

In one of these cases, Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria's car was aggressively tailed on his visit to Nathia Gali on June 13. Nathia Gali is a hill station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. India had sent note verbale to Islamabad on June 20 regarding this.

After the incident on June 1 as well, New Delhi had strongly protested against the harassment of guests invited for the iftar organised by Indian High Commission at a hotel in Islamabad, and had asked the Pakistani government to investigate the 'ugly' incident.

A release issued at the time by Indian High Commission in Islamabad slammed the conduct of Pakistani authorities. "India has strongly protested to Pakistan gross intimation of guests invited for an iftar event in Islamabad on Saturday. Guests faced unprecedented harassment and intimation at the hands of security agencies."

Harassment of Indian Diplomats has been a continued affair since December of 2018 and despite repeated note verbale from New Delhi, Islamabad has not changed it behaviours.

India Pakistan Ajay Bisaria
