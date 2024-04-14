Indian Embassy In Israel Issues Advisory Amid Rising Concerns Of Escalating Conflict

New Delhi: Amid the increasing tension, the Indian embassy in Israel has advised its residents to remain composed and adhere to the safety guidelines provided by the local government. The advisory came after Iran's initiation of explosive drone and missile attacks, marking its first direct attack on Israeli soil. The embassy assured that it is actively observing the situation and maintaining communication with both the authorities and the Indian community to guarantee the safety of its people.

In the advisory embassy furnished its round-the-clock emergency helpline and urged Indian citizens who haven't already done so to register with the embassy.

The registration form requires details such as passport number, name, email address, mobile number, occupation, and residential address in Israel, among other information.

The advisory further assured that the embassy is closely monitoring the situation and actively engaging with both the Israeli authorities and members of the Indian community to safeguard the well-being of all Indian nationals.

Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel shortly after its consulate in Syria was targeted by missiles. Tehran justified its attack as retribution for what it termed 'Israeli crimes'. Israel refrained from confirming or denying involvement in the strike, which resulted in the deaths of high-ranking commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.