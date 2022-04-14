New Delhi: A video of an Indian-origin girl is doing rounds on social media platforms for all the right reasons. You must have heard the phrase ‘dance and music bring together people’, but today we have a video which will prove it.

A video posted by fashion blogger Puja Jaiswal, who is based in San Francisco, is going viral on social media.

In the video, the Indian woman dressed in white can be seen dancing in Times Square to the song ‘Tere Naal Nachna’ by Badshah and Sunanda Sharma.

But that's not it, what makes the video special is that minutes later the passersby join the blogger and start grooving to the song. When Jaiswal is recording the video of her moves, they join Puja and dance with her on the peppy song.

The foreigners’ impromptu dance to a song they might have never heard of is blissful.

“Some Bollywood thumka at Times Square with strangers (cute ones). Heroine hoon mai wali feel lol,” she captioned the video.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was uploaded a few days ago and the netizens are going crazy over it. It has received over 2.3 million likes till now.

Live TV