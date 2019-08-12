close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria returns to Delhi

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria returned here earlier today, days after Islamabad asked New Delhi to call him back following the scrapping of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria returns to Delhi

New Delhi: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria returned here earlier today, days after Islamabad asked New Delhi to call him back following the scrapping of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India was taken during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) of Pakistan last week, a statement by Pakistan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said.

Following the meeting, New Delhi was also informed that Pakistan would not be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India Moin-ul-Haq. He was expected to officially take charge on August 16.

Calling its steps in Jammu and Kashmir as an "entirely internal affair", India had on August 8 rejected Pakistan`s unilateral move to downgrade diplomatic ties and asked Islamabad to review the decision so that normal channels for diplomatic communications were preserved.
 

Tags:
Indian High Commissioner in PakistanIndian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay BasariaAjay Basaria
Next
Story

Wrestler Babita Phogat, Mahavir Singh Phogat join BJP

Must Watch

PT30M40S

Watch Debate: Peaceful Eid in Kashmir disturbs Pak PM Imran's relief?