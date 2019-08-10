close

Ajay Bisaria

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria will leave for India on Saturday

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria will leave for India on Saturday

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria will leave Pakistan on Saturday, days after Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic relations and suspended bilateral trade with India. The Pakistan government expelled Bisaria as part of their downgrading process.

The newly appointed Pakistan High Commissioner will also not come to India. The move came after the Narendra Modi government scrapped Article 370, Article 35A and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs). 

Bisaria will leave for Lahore from Islamabad by car and drive onwards till Amritsar. He will then take a flight for Delhi whereas both of his cars will then go back to Pakistan. Another 15 other officers and staff members along with their families will also return to India.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also decided that the matter will be taken to the United Nations, including the Security Council. Known to approach the international community for the Kashmir issue every time, Pakistan has once again done it.

Despite reiterating that the decision on Jammu and Kashmir is the internal matter of India, Pakistan has been interfering since the move on Jammu and Kashmir was taken by the Modi government. Pakistan had said that it would exercise every possible option available to it to protest against India's decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Pakistan and India diplomatic relations have been suspended previously in 1965 and 1971. This means that all the staff was pulled back. The diplomatic relations have previously been downgraded in 1999 and 2002.

