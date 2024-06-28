Indian Mom Dries clothes In Balcony Of Luxurious Hotel In Dubai, Netizen Call Her 'Desi Mom'

A video of an Indian woman performing her mom duties went viral on the internet. The woman was captured hanging her clothes out in the sun to let them dry, netizens leaving various reactions in the comment section calling her “Desi Mom in Dubai.”

The video was posted by Pallavi Venkatesh on Instagram showing her mother hanging clothes on the balcony of luxurious Atlantis, The Palm Hotel in Dubai. The video was dropped with the tag, “Moms just momming at Palm Atlantis.”

In the video, Pallavi also shows the view from her hotel, she pans her camera on another balcony of the hotel with clothes left hung in the balcony to dry. The video has received more than 1 lakh 50 thousand likes and nearly one thousand comments including laughter and criticism.

One user commented, “Bwahahaha! Moms are such cutiesss”

Another commented, “I think its not allowed in Dubai to dry clothes outside”

A debate arose on the internet on the matter.

One commented, “This is bad manners in other countries. Respect the rules of the hotel that you are staying in.”

Another user defended the saying leading to a verbal argument in the comment section.

As per Dubai Municipality post in 2021, it asked its residents not to hang clothes on the balcony and maintain the city’s beauty.

In line with #DubaiMunicipality’s keenness to raise the community’s awareness of the requirements and standards for a sustainable environment, it urges all UAE residents to avoid distorting the city’s general aesthetic and civilised appearance. pic.twitter.com/PmQRs7iJL8 — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) December 27, 2021

However, the official account of Atlantis, The Palm Hotel also commented on the video, “Mom duties. We hope you enjoyed your stay!” It further informed the visitors, “We include a retractable drying cord in every bathroom so that you can dry your clothing over the bath.”