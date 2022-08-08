Srinagar: The women from a small hamlet in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district are making handmade embroidered Indian National Flags. These flags would be unfurled in homes and offices across the country for the “Har Ghar Tiranga” Campaign on the 75th Independence Day. These flags are unique as the Ashoka Chakra made on these flags have been done using the traditional Kashmiri crewel artisanship.

Around 50 women in Kawari and Kunan Poshpora Village have come together for this initiative supported by the Indian army. These women are working day and night making these flags as the orders are pouring in.

“I want to thank Indian army who helped me with setting up the centre. They have provided me with all the stuff like stitching machines and raw material. I am extremely proud that I have started my work by making Indian National Flag. I am extremely happy; our Indian army soldiers lay their life for this National pride, and I am able to make it. The army gave me everything to start this initiative,” said Nazima Samundar, Centre Head.

“I make around 100 flags in day , these days we are working very hard as we have a huge order to complete. I work for 12 hours and when I reach home I still keep working till midnight. Earlier, these flags were not made in Kupwara and when they gave me the order it was a proud feeling. I am supplying it to Kupwara at the moment and now I want to send them across India. I want these flags to be hoisted in every house of India,” she added.

For the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, Tri-Color flags are being made across the country, but the ones made by these women stand out. The handwork done on these Indian National Flag sets them apart from the rest and that is one of the reasons that the demand for these flags has gone up. One woman is able to make one or two embroidered Ashoka Chakra’s in a day.

“It was the Idea of Indian Army CO along with our chairman to put crewel hand work on the Indian National Flag. We were given a target to make them, and we continue to make. We make two chakras with handwork every day, we are around 30 girls here and we are making 60 flags here. We want that our artisanship should reach every house of India. Our workmanship on the flag is very unique and completely hand work of our artisans,” said Sabika Nazir.

These women with the help of Indian Army are all ready to venture into the E-commerce and put up their products for internet users across the world.