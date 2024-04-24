Indian Navy Announces Internship Vacancies For Class 8 And 10 Pass Candidates
The Indian Navy recently announced 300 apprenticeship openings, with applications opening on April 23. Notably, candidates who have passed 8th or 10th grade are eligible to apply. Interested individuals can apply through the official Indian Navy website at indiannavy.nic.in.
Total Number Of Vacancies Indian Navy Has Invited Applications For:
Fitter – 50 positions
Mechanic Electronics – 35 positions
Mechanic – 26 positions
Shipwrights – 18 posts
Welders – 15 vacancies
Machinists – 13 positions
Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance – 13 positions
Pipefitters – 13 posts
Painters – 9 posts
Instrument Mechanics – 7 posts
Sheet metal workers – 3 posts
Tailors – 3 posts
Pattern Makers – 3 jobs
Foundryman – 1 job
Deadline
Interested applicants must submit their applications for the mentioned vacancies by May 10th.
Age And Education Requirements
Candidates must be at least 14 years old and no older than 18 years to apply for these positions. For non-Industrial Training Institute trade roles, a minimum of 8th-grade qualification is necessary. Those interested in positions within the Department of Forger and Heat Treaters must have completed at least 10th grade.
Physical Criteria
Candidates must meet certain physical standards: minimum height of 150 cm, weight not less than 45 kg, chest expansion of at least 5 cm, and a visual acuity of 6/6 to 6/9.
Selection Procedure
Applicants will undergo a written examination, and successful candidates will proceed to the interview round, which constitutes the final stage of the selection process. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 7700-8050.
