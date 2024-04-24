Indian Navy Announces Internship Vacancies For Class 8 And 10 Pass Candidates

New Delhi: The Indian Navy recently announced 300 apprenticeship openings, with applications opening on April 23. Notably, candidates who have passed 8th or 10th grade are eligible to apply. Interested individuals can apply through the official Indian Navy website at indiannavy.nic.in.

Total Number Of Vacancies Indian Navy Has Invited Applications For:

Fitter – 50 positions

Mechanic Electronics – 35 positions

Mechanic – 26 positions

Shipwrights – 18 posts

Welders – 15 vacancies

Machinists – 13 positions

Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance – 13 positions

Pipefitters – 13 posts

Painters – 9 posts

Instrument Mechanics – 7 posts

Sheet metal workers – 3 posts

Tailors – 3 posts

Pattern Makers – 3 jobs

Foundryman – 1 job



Deadline

Interested applicants must submit their applications for the mentioned vacancies by May 10th.

Age And Education Requirements

Candidates must be at least 14 years old and no older than 18 years to apply for these positions. For non-Industrial Training Institute trade roles, a minimum of 8th-grade qualification is necessary. Those interested in positions within the Department of Forger and Heat Treaters must have completed at least 10th grade.

Physical Criteria

Candidates must meet certain physical standards: minimum height of 150 cm, weight not less than 45 kg, chest expansion of at least 5 cm, and a visual acuity of 6/6 to 6/9.

Selection Procedure

Applicants will undergo a written examination, and successful candidates will proceed to the interview round, which constitutes the final stage of the selection process. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 7700-8050.