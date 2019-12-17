Indian Navy averts major accident at Goa Airport

A major accident was averted on Tuesday by the Air Traffic Services of the Indian Navy at the Dabolim Airport in Goa. The incident was averted ahead of the landing of a SpiceJet flight (SG 3568) from Surat.

The Runway Controller Ramesh Tigga, Leading Airman (Air Handler) noticed that the nose landing gear of the flight, which was on its final approach, was not deployed, Navy spokesperson informed on Twitter. Tigga immediately alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower where the Duty Air Traffic Controller, Lieutenant Commander Harmeet Kaur informed the incoming aircraft to abort the landing.

The flight landed safely at 8 am under the assistance of emergency and safety services. The alert action of the Nav's Air Traffic and Safety Services prevented the flight and all its passengers from a major accident at Goa airfield, the Navy.

"Indian Navy Air Traffic Services at Goa Airport averted major accident today when the Runway Controller Ramesh Tigga, Leading Airman (Air Handler) noticed that the nose landing gear of the Spicejet Flight SG 3568, which was on its final approach, was not deployed," tweeted the Navy.

"The Runway Controller immediately alerted the ATC tower where the Duty Air Traffic Controller, Lt Cdr Harmeet Kaur informed the incoming aircraft to abort the landing. The flight landed safely at 0805 hrs under the assistance of emergency and safety services. The alert action of Indian Navy Air Traffic and Safety Services prevented the Spicejet flight and all its passengers from a major accident at Goa airfield today."

Goa`s only airport at Dabolim functions out of an Indian Navy base INS Hansa and is used for military as well as civilian traffic.