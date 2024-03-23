Indian Navy Captures Somali Pirates Responsible For Ship Hijacking

New Delhi: Indian Navy hands over 35 Somali pirates to Mumbai Police. After successfully concluding an anti-piracy operation, the pirates were transferred to Mumbai Police custody. Visuals from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, depict the pirates being assigned chest numbers by the police before undergoing medical examination at JJ Hospital.

The operation, which lasted nearly two days, rescued 17 crew members of the vessel MV Ruen without any casualties. The operation involved a navy destroyer, a patrol ship, an Indian Air Force C-17 transporter for airdropping marine commandos, naval and reconnaissance drones, and a P-8 surveillance jet.

The capture of the MV Ruen marked the first successful hijacking by Somali pirates off the country's coast since 2017. Intercepting the pirate ship Ruen approximately 260 Nm East of Somalia, INS Kolkata disabled its steering system and navigational aids, compelling it to stop.

Through forceful negotiations, INS Kolkata facilitated the surrender of all 35 Somali pirates on March 16, ensuring the safe release of the original crew members of MV Ruen. Bulgarian leaders, including President Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel, expressed gratitude to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the operation, emphasizing the rescue of seven Bulgarian citizens.

"My sincere gratitude to (PM Modi) for the brave action of (the) Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship 'Ruen' and its crew, including 7 Bulgarian citizens," Radev said in a post on X.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister, Mariya Gabriel also thanked the Indian Navy for rescuing seven Bulgarian nationals in a successful anti-piracy operation in the Arabian Sea. Replying to this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is exactly what friends are for.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "That's what friends are for," alongside Gabriel's post.

The culmination of the ongoing Anti-Piracy operation involving pirate ship Ruen in the Southern Indian Ocean Region highlights the commitment of the Indian Navy towards reinforcing peace and stability, and also to thwart the resurgence of Piracy in the region.

Indian Navy has responded to the manifestation of Israel-Hamas conflict in the maritime domain by re-orienting and significantly enhancing the scope of its ongoing maritime security operations since mid December, 2023. The navy undertook proactive actions during hijacking of Malta Flagged Bulk Carrier MV Ruen on 14 Dec 23. Today, 23 Mar 2024, marks the completion of 100 days of the ongoing maritime security operations under the aegis of ‘Op Sankalp’.

During this time, the Indian Navy has responded to 18 incidents and has played a pivotal role as the ‘First Responder’ and ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the Indian Ocean Region. The significance of IN’s contributions have been further underscored with the culmination of actions against the hijacking of MV Ruen.

Since the last 100 days, the naval ships, aircraft and Special Forces have demonstrated an unflinching resolve to ‘secure the seas’ and protect the maritime community from various non-traditional threats present in the region. Based on the threat assessment in the region, the Indian Navy is conducting maritime security operations in three areas of operations viz Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas, Arabian Sea and off the East Coast of Somalia.

The efforts of IN since December 2023 involved deployment of over 5000 personnel at sea, over 450 ship days (with over 21 ships deployed) and 900 hours of flying by the maritime surveillance aircraft to address threats in the maritime domain.

With the emergence of piracy in 2008, the Indian Ocean Region has witnessed steady increase in the presence of warships from regional and extra regional navies, operating independently or under the ambit of various Multi-National constructs. In the present security scenario, the Indian Navy has taken the ‘lead’ in responding to security situations arising out of myriad of threats in the region.

With over 110 lives saved (including 45 Indian sea farers), 15 lakh tons of critical commodities escorted (such as fertilisers, crude oil and finished products), nearly 1000 boarding operations undertaken, more than 3000 kgs of narcotics seized and over 450 MVs assured of IN’s presence, the ongoing maritime security operations have truly reflected Indian Navy's capability in playing a vital role as a strong and a responsible Navy in the IOR.