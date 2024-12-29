Advertisement
KAAMYA KARTHIKEYAN

Indian Navy Officer's Daughter Creates History; Class XII Student Completes Seven Summit Challenge

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • At just 17, Kaamya Karthikeyan has made history as the youngest female to conquer the Seven Summits.
  • Kaamya reached this milestone on December 24 by summiting the 16,050-foot peak of Mount Vinson.
  • The Indian Navy celebrated her success, commending Kaamya and her father for showcasing the unwavering determination and potential of Indian youth.
Indian Navy Officer's Daughter Creates History; Class XII Student Completes Seven Summit Challenge Image credit: SpokespersonNavy/X

At just 17, Kaamya Karthikeyan has made history as the youngest female to conquer the Seven Summits, completing her extraordinary journey by scaling Mount Vinson in Antarctica and inspiring adventurers around the globe.

A student of the Indian Navy Children's School in Mumbai, Kaamya reached this milestone on December 24 by summiting the 16,050-foot peak of Mount Vinson, marking the culmination of the prestigious Seven Summits Challenge.

Accompanied by her father, Commander S. Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy, Kaamya's achievement solidifies her status as a global mountaineering icon and a beacon of inspiration for young explorers.

Her incredible journey began at the age of 13, with ascents of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mount Elbrus in Europe, Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, Mount Aconcagua in South America, Mount Denali in North America, Mount Everest in Asia, and finally, Mount Vinson in Antarctica.

The Indian Navy celebrated her success, commending Kaamya and her father for showcasing the unwavering determination and potential of Indian youth.

“This is a proud moment for India and the Navy,” it said in a statement.

Kaamya initially made headlines as one of the youngest climbers to conquer Mount Everest. Her recent accomplishment adds another milestone to her journey, continuing to inspire young adventurers across the globe.

Speaking from Antarctica, Kaamya dedicated her success to dreamers across the globe. “Each peak taught me lessons about courage, endurance, and our planet’s beauty. I hope my journey inspires others to pursue their passions,” she said. 

Indian Navy stated on X, "Kaamya Karthikeyan, class XII student scripts history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale seven highest peaks across seven continents - Africa (Mt. Kilimanjaro), Europe (Mt. Elbrus), Australia (Mt. Kosciuszko), South America (Mt. Aconcagua), North America (Mt. Denali), Asia (Mt. Everest) & culminating with the current climb in Antarctica."

Also added, "The young Everester reached the summit of Mt Vincent Antarctica along with her father, Cdr S Karthikeyan,  on 24 December 2024 at 17:20 hrs Chilean Standard Time to complete the Seven Summits Challenge."

