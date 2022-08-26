NewsIndia
INDIAN NAVY

Indian Navy receives first-ever fully indigenous AK-630 gun ammo

Indian Navy in its pursuit of Atmanirbharta by fostering the industry provided technical support in terms of finalisation of drawings, design specifications, inspection tools, proof and testing of ammunition," the Navy said.

Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 07:03 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Indian Navy receives first-ever fully indigenous AK-630 gun ammo

New Delhi: In a major boost for achieving indigenisation in the armed forces, the Indian Navy on Friday received its first-ever fully Made in India 30mm ammunition for AK-630 guns fitted on warships."Satyanarayan Nuwal, CMD of the Economic Explosives Limited handed over the first consignment of the ammunition to Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade," Indian Navy said in a release. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral Ghormade said, "This a major achievement for the country that private industry has developed fully indigenous ammunition. It has been done in 12 months and all components are indigenous.

"The Navy said that it is the first time that the services have placed an order on the Indian private industry for the delivery of complete gun ammunition and completed it successfully within a record time of 12 months."

Indian Navy in its pursuit of Atmanirbharta by fostering the industry provided technical support in terms of finalisation of drawings, design specifications, inspection tools, proof and testing of ammunition," the Navy said.

With the collaborative approach, the Indian Navy has been able to successfully develop an alternate source of supply for 30mm ammunition, Navy officials added. 

Live Tv

Indian NavyIndian armed forcesArmsNavyAtmanirbhar Bharat

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022