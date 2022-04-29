Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has called for the offline application to fill the role of Pharmacist, Fireman and Pest Control Worker. The application needs to be submitted in offline mode on or before June 26, 2022.

A total of 127 posts will be filled by the Indian Navy under this recruitment programme. Candidates can check registration, application, important dates and other details at the official website of the Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in or scroll down.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Fireman - 120 Posts

Pest Control Worker (Erstwhile Begary) - 6 Posts

Pharmacist - 1 Post

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Last Date to apply

The last date to apply is June 26, 2022

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

For Pharmacist posts - Candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognized board

Pest Control Worker (Erstwhile Begary) - 10th passed from a recognized Board; Ability to read, speak Hindi/Regional Language.

For Fireman posts- Candidates should have passed matric from a recognized Board.

Candidates must pass a specified physical test.

Height without shoes 165 cms provided that a concession of 2.5 cms height shall be allowed for members of the IST.

Chest (Unexpanded)- 81.5 CMs and on expansion should be 85 cms.

The minimum required weight to apply is 50 kg.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Age-limit

Age should not exceed 56 years

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Physical Fitness Test, Provisional Appointment Letter, and Document Verification.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website of the Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, look for career selection and click on the relevant link

Download the form and take its printout

Fill out the form, attach a picture and send the same to the address mentioned below

Live TV