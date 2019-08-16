close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Navy

Indian Navy responds to medical evacuation request from Japanese warship, helps injured crew member

The helicopter reached the Japanese ship which was located 234 Km off Mumbai. This was followed by the evacuation of the injured crew member to the Naval Air Enclave at Santacruz. 

Indian Navy responds to medical evacuation request from Japanese warship, helps injured crew member
Image Credits: Twitter/@indiannavy

The Indian Navy on Friday responded to a request for medical evacuation from Japanese warship JMSDF Sazanami, by launching a Seaking helicopter from INS Shikra with a medical team embarked.

The helicopter reached the Japanese ship which was located 234 Km off Mumbai. This was followed by the evacuation of the injured crew member to the Naval Air Enclave at Santacruz. 

The patient was then shifted to a local hospital by the Japanese Consulate.

The missile destroyer "JS Sazanami" had recently visited Kochi with interaction over professional subjects of common interest. 

According to reports, the warship was carrying 25 officers, eight coast guard personnel and 156 sailors. 

Tags:
Indian NavyJapanINS ShikraMumbai
Next
Story

UNSC closed-door meeting on Kashmir begins; Imran Khan dials Donald Trump

Must Watch

PT22M44S

Taal Thok Ke: All you need to know about Uniform Civil Code