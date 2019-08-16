Indian Navy responds to medical evacuation request from Japanese warship, helps injured crew member

The Indian Navy on Friday responded to a request for medical evacuation from Japanese warship JMSDF Sazanami, by launching a Seaking helicopter from INS Shikra with a medical team embarked.

The helicopter reached the Japanese ship which was located 234 Km off Mumbai. This was followed by the evacuation of the injured crew member to the Naval Air Enclave at Santacruz.

The patient was then shifted to a local hospital by the Japanese Consulate.

The missile destroyer "JS Sazanami" had recently visited Kochi with interaction over professional subjects of common interest.

According to reports, the warship was carrying 25 officers, eight coast guard personnel and 156 sailors.