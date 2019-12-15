हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Navy

Indian Navy Ship Trikand escorts UN merchant ship transporting relief material to Kenya

Under the World Food Programme (WFP) initiative of the United Nations, relief and nutritional material are supplied to the underprivileged in Africa. The Indian Navy Ship Trikand was escorting the merchant ship to protect it from pirates operating from the East Coast of Somalia.

Indian Navy Ship Trikand escorts UN merchant ship transporting relief material to Kenya
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@SpokepersonIndianNavy

New Delhi: Indian Naval Ship Trikand was seen escorting United Nations-affiliated merchant ship MV Annika on Sunday, which was transporting relief material from Berbera (Somaliland) to Mombasa (Kenya), through piracy prone water, under the World Food Programme.

Indian Navy took to twitter gave this information by sharing picture of the same. 

Under the World Food Programme (WFP) initiative of the United Nations, relief and nutritional material are supplied to the underprivileged in Africa. The Indian Navy Ship Trikand was escorting the merchant ship to protect it from pirates operating from the East Coast of Somalia.

Extending a helping hand towards the initiative Indian Navy wrote, ''The presence of INS Trikand as escort is a deterrent against any asymmetric attacks, and underlines the IndianNavy's commitment towards maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.''

 World Food Programme (WFP) helps the deprived section around the world by providing necessities and helping the world fight hunger.  

 

