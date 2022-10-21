NewsIndia
INDIAN NAVY RECRUITMENT 2022

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: Registration begins at joinindiannavy.gov.in, check details here

Both male and female candidates can apply for various branches/cadres of the Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2022 on the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in, scroll down for eligibility criteria, age limit and other important details.

Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: The Indian Navy invited applications for the Extended Naval Orientation Course and Extended Naval Orientation Course on. Over 200 vacancies will be filled under General Service [GS(X)]/ Hydro Cadre, Air Traffic Controller (ATC), Naval Air Operations Officer (erstwhile Observer), Pilot, Logistics, Education, Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)], Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] and Naval Constructor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Important dates 

  • Commencement of online application - October 21, 2022
  • Last date to apply- November 6, 2022

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2022- Vacancy Details

Indian Navy has released notification for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course. Unmarried eligible men and unmarried women candidates can apply for following Branch/ Cadre

Branch/ Cadre  Vacancy 
General Service [GS(X)]/ Hydro Cadre 56
Air Traffic Controller (ATC)  05
Naval Air Operations Officer (erstwhile Observer) 15
Pilot  25
Logistics 20
Education 12
Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] 25
Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] 45
Naval Constructor  14

Indian Navy Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the eligibility critera viz. educational qualification, age limit, experience etc for various braches/cadres from the official notification here

Indian Navy Selection Process

Shortlisting of applications will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview.

A combined Merit list would be prepared based on SSB marks for all entries as per the availability of vacancies for respective entry. Candidates declared fit in the medical examination would be appointed as per the availability of vacancies in the entry.

