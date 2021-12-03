Indian Navy stands ready to deal with any security challenge: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar

New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Friday (Dec 3) that the Indian Navy is fully confident of defending India's maritime interests and is carrying out the acquisition of platforms considering the possible security challenges facing the country.

Addressing a press conference on Navy Day 2021, Admiral R Hari Kumar said that the details of the proposed maritime command are being worked out and indicated that its basic structure may come up by next year.

The Navy chief said, "the creation of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) is the biggest reform in the military since independence along with the creation of the post of CDS. This enables faster decision-making and fewer layers of bureaucracy."

"We have a ten-year road map with a plan to have indigenous unmanned airborne, underwater and autonomous systems," said Admiral Hari Kumar on the roadmap for unmanned systems.

He said that the Indian Navy keeps track of China's forays into the Indian Ocean, saying activities of that country are watched closely, adding "I would like to assure the nation that Indian Navy stands ready to deal with any security challenge."

"We're aware of the development of the Chinese navy building 110 warships in the last few years. Our plans will factor in all the activities and deployments in the IOR. I want to assure you that the Indian Navy is confident of defending India’s maritime interests," said the Navy Chief.

#WATCH Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar speaks on the importance of the word ship for the Navy during the annual Navy Day 2021 press briefing pic.twitter.com/nmGgj4EqKF — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

According to him, "the Chinese Navy has been present in Indian Ocean Region since 2008 and they have seven to eight warships here. There is constant surveillance by our aircraft and ships and their activities are kept under close watch."

He further said, "The situation on our northern borders and COVID19 has created two complex challenges and the Indian Navy is ready to tackle both challenges."

The Navy chief said, "Of the 39 warships and submarines being built for Indian Navy, 37 are being built in India under 'Make in India' showing our quest for Atmanirbhar Bharat."

He also added, "We have taken measures to provide additional opportunities to women officers. The first women Provost officer joined in March this year. Navy is ready to induct women in different capacities."

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV