Indian Navy Thwarts Hijacking Attempt, Rescues Somalia-Bound Vessel In Arabian Sea

NEW DELHI: In a remarkable display of maritime prowess, an Indian Navy warship and patrol aircraft averted a potential hijacking crisis in the Arabian Sea. The incident involved the Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen, en route to Somalia, and unfolded with alarming speed.

Distress Call Ignites Operation

The Indian Navy swung into action following a distress call from MV Ruen, swiftly mobilizing its assets to counter the emerging threat. The Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft, engaged in surveillance in the region, and a warship on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden were diverted to the scene, demonstrating the Navy's commitment to rapid and effective response.

"The vessel, with 18 crew onboard, had sent a Mayday message on UKMTO portal, PM 14 Dec 23, indicating boarding by approx six unknown personnel," reported officials. The Navy's immediate and coordinated efforts were aimed at locating and assisting MV Ruen in thwarting the hijacking attempt.

#IndianNavy's Mission Deployed platforms respond to #hijacking in the #ArabianSea#MayDay msg from Malta Flagged Vessel MV Ruen on @UK_MTO portal - boarding by unknown personnel



Indian Naval Maritime Patrol Aircraft & warship on #AntiPiracy patrol immediately diverted@EUNAVFOR pic.twitter.com/mtXqjytSfF — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 16, 2023

Indian Navy's Commitment To Security

In an official statement, the Indian Navy reiterated its commitment to being a first responder in the region, collaborating with international partners and friendly foreign countries to ensure the safety of merchant shipping. The Navy continues to closely monitor the overall situation in coordination with other agencies in the area.

The #IndianNavy MPA overflew MV Ruen early morning #15Dec & continues to monitor the vessel, now heading towards coast of Somalia



The IN Warship on #AntiPiracy patrol intercepted MV Ruen, early hours of #16Dec.

Situation being closely monitored#FirstResponder#MaritimeSecurity — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 16, 2023

Piracy Resurfaces: MV Ruen's Ordeal

MV Ruen, bound for Somalia, found itself at the centre of the hijacking attempt on Thursday. The UK's Marine Trade Operations reported that the vessel's crew had lost control, marking a resurgence in piracy incidents in the region. This event is notably the first major attack by Somali pirates since 2017, indicating a concerning lapse in counter-piracy efforts.

Caution Advised In Arabian Sea

In response to the incident, the UK Marine Trade Operations issued a warning, urging vessels to exercise caution while traversing the Arabian Sea near Somalia. The advisory emphasized the presence of an active piracy action group in the area and urged ships to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious activity.

As the Indian Navy remains on high alert, this incident underscores the persistent threat of piracy in crucial maritime corridors and the necessity for continued collaborative efforts to safeguard international waters.