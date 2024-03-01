Indian Navy To Commission New Base, INS Jatayu, To Strengthen Maritime Security In Lakshadweep

In an effort to bolster its presence in the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Navy plans to establish a new base, INS Jatayu, in the Minicoy Islands of Lakshadweep.

Furthermore, the Indian Navy will convene its commanders' conference aboard the twin aircraft carriers, namely INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. During this conference, high-tempo operations such as take-offs from one carrier and landings on the other will be conducted. This event will also involve participation from other warships and submarines within the carrier battle groups.

Speaking to ANI defence officials said that the Indian Navy is also going to formally commission the multirole helicopter MH-60 Romeo at Kochi in the next week. The force would also see the buildings of its naval war college in Goa and facilities in Karwar inaugurated around March 4, the officials added.

Sharing details of the base being put together at Minicoy Islands, the officials said it is being commissioned with a small component of officers and men but would be expanded in future.

"This would also give us a strong foothold in the area to keep an eye on the military and commercial activities of adversaries in the area, as this is around 50 miles from the islands of the Maldives," an official said. The base would be similar to the INS Baaz created in the Andamans and would have similar capabilities in the Arabian Sea.

The Indian Navy would also be inducting four of its MH-60 Romeo multirole choppers acquired from the US under a government-to-government deal.

The Indian Navy is also going to demonstrate for the first time the twin carrier operations in the areas near Lakshadweep. This would be the first time, after the induction of INS Vikrant, that the Navy would be carrying out the operations of the two aircraft carriers together.

The two carriers were also present in the exercise Milin in Vishakhapatnam to showcase India's capability to manufacture aircraft carriers for global militaries.