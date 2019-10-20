Indian Navy to conduct major exercise in Arabian Sea

NEW DELHI: In an apparent effort to test its operational preparedness and try out new strategies, the Indian Navy is set to launch an exercise in the Arabian Sea. A naval spokesperson said that the exercise will keep a chance to Indian Navy to check assets of the Mumbai-based Western Naval Command. "With the withdrawal of the monsoon and improved sea conditions, this is the right time to test our operational preparedness, validate procedures and try out new strategies and concepts of naval operations", the naval spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

The spokesperson added that live-firing drills, helicopter operations from ships, operational logistics and communication standard operating procedures (SOP) will be core of these planned exercises which will help in improving the operational skills and testing of training efficacy.

"It is customary for the Navy to gear up for exercises and deployments immediately following the monsoon season, taking advantage of improved conditions at sea. This is the ideal time to fine-tune our deployment concepts, test communication plans, exercise contingencies at sea and validate our inputs towards better maritime domain awareness", the naval spokesperson noted.

It is to be noted that the Indian Navy is a force to reckon with in the Arabian Sea as it carries out anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden. The Indian Navy is also a part of Operation Sankalp off the Gulf of Oman. The Mumbai-based Western Naval Command also concluded an offshore security and contingency exercise code-named `Prasthan` on October 17.