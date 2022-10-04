Indian origin couple, 8-month-old infant among 4 people kidnapped in US' California

An Indian-origin couple, their 8-month-old girl and a 39-year-old relative were abducted from Merced County in California on Monday, authorities said. Taking to Twitter, Merced County Sheriff`s Office on Monday said that 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri along with 39-year-old Amandeep Singh have been kidnapped. It posted pictures of the missing persons and asked for the public’s help in locating them.

In another tweet, The Merced County Sheriff's office shared a photograph of the suspect.

UPDATE! We believe this to be the suspect in today's kidnapping.



Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangerous, not much detail about the incident has been released as the investigation is still in its early stages but authorities have said that the four were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59, reported ABC 30.

The site of the alleged abduction is a roadway lined with retailers and restaurants. NBC News reported that officials have not named a suspect or a possible motive." We`re asking the public not to approach the suspect or victim," the sheriff`s office said in its statement on Monday. Authorities asked that people not approach the suspect or victims and call 911 if they are seen.

