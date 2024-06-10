Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Canada; Targeted Killing Suspected

New Delhi: A 28-year-old Indian-origin man named Yuvraj Goyal was shot dead in Canada on Friday, according to the police, four people have been detained so far with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

The Indian-origin victim Yuvraj Goyal was found dead by the police in Surrey on Friday morning, the homicide unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

The victim worked at a car dealership in Surrey, Global News reported, quoting his sister, Charu Singhla.

She also mentioned that the family had no idea why he was killed and they were also unaware of any kind of connection he had with any organised crime.

Victum's brother-in-law Bawandeap said that just before the murder the victim was on the phone with his mother, who lives in India.



“He came back from his gym, (his) daily routine, and he stepped out of his car, and he was shot,” Bawandeap said.

Police charged four suspects on Saturday named Manvir Basram (23) of Surrey, Sahib Basra of Surrey (20), Harkirat Jhutty of Surrey (23), and Keilon Francois(20) of Ontario -- shortly after the shooting. They have been charged with first-degree murder, CBC News reported.

In a statement released on Saturday, the homicide unit said authorities were alerted to a vehicle fire shortly after the shooting.

Police informed that the initial evidence said that this was a "targeted shooting" and investigators are working to determine the reason for Mr Goyal's death.