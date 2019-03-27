Indian-origin woman found killed near Bhakra Canal, NRI husband prime suspect

New Delhi: Body of an Australian woman of Indian origin was found in Bhakra Canal, in Punjab's Firozpur district.

"She was murdered on 14th March. Her husband was having an extra marital affair. Her husband and the woman with him murdered her. A man and a woman have been arrested," news Agency ANI quoting SSP Sandeep Goyal said.

The woman, identified to be Ravneet Kaur, reportedly came to her parents' home in a village named Bagge Ke Pippal in Ferozepur on March 14.

The murdered woman's brother has told the police that he saw his sister talking to her husband Jaspreet Singh over a video call. While at the call, she stepped out of her house and was kidnapped.

The Police have alleged that Jaspreet was having extra-marital affair one married woman called Kiranjeet Kaur. The duo allegedly hatched the conspiracy of murdering Ravneet Kaur with the help of Kiranjeet's sister and two other relatives

Police has registered a case against four people and further probe is on.