Indian Post Recruitment 2021: 2357 vacancies, application deadline extended till August 22, know important details

India Post has extended the deadline for the application process of 2,357 posts in the West Bengal circle of the Department of Post. Issuing an official notification, India Post said that the applicants can apply for the recruitment till August 22, 2021. It must be noted that the last date to apply for the recruitment was August 19, 2021.

“West Bengal Circle submission of online application is extended up to 22.08.2021 for those candidates who have already registered and not submitted final application,” the official website of India post notified on Thursday.

The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the West Bengal GDS Recruitment through the official website of India Post- indiapost.gov.in. The online application process of West Bengal Post Office Recruitment 2021 will close on August 22.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

The Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 drive is being conducted for 2,357 posts.

Branch Post Master (BPM)

Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM)

Gramin Dak Sevaks.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The recruitment drive commenced on 20th July 2021

The last date to apply for the above-mentioned positions is 22 August 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will get an age relaxation of 10 years.

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + OBC will get an age relaxation of 13 years.

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + SC/ST will get an age relaxation of 15 years.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

As per the job notification, the candidates should have passed class 10 from a recognised school board of education. They must have also studied English, Mathematics, and local language as a compulsory or elective subject.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

The online applications will be accepted by the candidate.

Interested candidates can apply online will have to register himself/herself in the portal through https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The eligible candidates will be selected through an automated generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidate’s online submitted applications.