SARABJIT SINGH

Indian Prisoner Sarabjit Singh's Killer Amir Sarfaraz Tamba Shot Dead In Pakistan

Sarabjit Singh died after a week following a brutal assault by inmates including Tamba, inside the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 06:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Prisoner Sarabjit Singh's Killer Amir Sarfaraz Tamba Shot Dead In Pakistan File Photo Of Sarabjit Singh

New Delhi: The accused of the murder of the Indian death row prisoner in Pakistan Sarabjit Singh, Amir Sarfaraz Tamba was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Lahore.

A close aide of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit founder Hafiz Sayeed, Tamba was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Islampura area of Lahore in Pakistan and was rushed in critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the sources said.

A group of Pakistani prisoners had attacked Singh with bricks and iron rods. Singh had been allegedly found guilty of taking part in several bombings in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1990 and was given the death penalty.

Sarabjit Singh, 49, died of cardiac arrest in Jinnah Hospital Lahore in the wee hours of May 2, 2013, after being comatose for nearly a week following a brutal assault by inmates including Tamba, inside the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

