Indian Railway Recruitment 2022

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 147 new posts at rrchubli.in till April 25, details here

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: The South Western Railway has issued a recruitment notice to fill the vacancies for the post of Good Train Manager. The last date to apply for the vacancies is April 25.

Representational image

New Delhi: Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: The South Western Railway has issued a recruitment notice to fill the vacancies for the post of Good Train Manager. The last date to apply for the vacancies is April 25.

Interested candidates can apply to take part in the South Western Railway recruitment drive through the official website of RRC Hubli at- rrchubli.in.

Here’s all you need to know about the recruitment process

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

According to the official notification, a total of 147 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Note: These positions are open only for employees of South Western Railways and Rail Wheel Factory.

Railway recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the aforementioned posts, a candidate must have a Degree from a recognized University or its equivalent. Candidates check additional education qualifications, age limits, and selection procedures from the official notification shared below by clicking here.

Railway recruitment 2022: How to apply

  • Go to the official website of RRC Hubli at www.rrchubli.in
  • On the homepage, click on, the “click here to submit application” link.
  • Click on the New Registration option.
  • Fill out the application form by entering your details
  • Upload the required documents
  • Submit the application

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be based on a Single Stage Computer Based Test(CBT), Document Verification and Medical Examination

