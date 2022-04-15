हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railway Recruitment 2022

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Over 140 new vacancies announced at rrchubli.in, details here

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of RRC Hubli at- rrchubli.in.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The South Western Railway has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the post of Good Train Manager. The South Western Railway is looking to fill a total of 147 vacant posts through this recruitment drive.

Interested candidates can apply to take part in the South Western Railway recruitment drive through the official website of RRC Hubli at- rrchubli.in.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

A total of 147 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Railway recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the aforementioned posts, a candidate must have a Degree from a recognized University or its equivalent. Candidates check additional education qualifications, age limits, and selection procedures from the official notification shared below by clicking here.

Railway recruitment 2022: How to apply

  • Go to the official website of RRC Hubli at www.rrchubli.in
  • On the homepage, click on, the “click here to submit application” link.
  • Click on the New Registration option.
  • Fill out the application form by entering your details
  • Upload the required documents
  • Submit the application

Check the official recruitment notice here

Railway recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be based on a Single Stage Computer Based Test(CBT), Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Note: These positions are open only for employees of South Western Railways and Rail Wheel Factory.

