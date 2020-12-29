हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Indian Railway recruitment: Good News for candidates! RRB increases NTPC vacancies; check details

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the exam in Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). RRB has given pleasant news to the candidates of the NTPC exam.

Indian Railway recruitment: Good News for candidates! RRB increases NTPC vacancies; check details
File Photo

New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the exam in Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). Those who are interested in Railway jobs can avail of this opportunity.

RRB has given pleasant news to the candidates of the NTPC exam. RRB Allahabad has announced to increase the number of vacancies under advertisement no. CEN-01/2019.

According to the Centralised Notification (CEN) No.-01/2019 published on February 2, 2019, vacancies of Traffic Assistant (Category 8) for Metro Rail Kolkata have been revised. The number of vacancies is increased from 87 to 160. 

Revised Vacancy Details: 

Total Vacancies : 160

Unreserved : 65

SC : 24

ST : 12

OBC : 43

EWS : 16

EX-Serviceman: 16

4099 Vacancies in RRB Allahabad:

There are a total of 4099 NTPC posts available in RRB Allahabad. Approximately 8 lakh candidates have applied for these posts.

The admit cards have already been out for the candidates. Candidates need to carry an original photo ID proof along with the admit card. Candidates also need to attach a fresh passport size photo over the admit card. The exam will have negative marking scheme and thus candidates are advised to attempt the questions which they are sure of. For every wrong answer, the candidate will lose one-third of the mark. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)rrb ntpc exam
Next
Story

Land of Rabindranath Tagore would never allow hate politics to triumph over secularism: CM Mamata Banerjee
  • 1,02,24,303Confirmed
  • 1,48,153Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M39S

Hathras Case: CBI claims in chargesheet, UP police careless in investigation