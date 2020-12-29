Indian Railway recruitment: Good News for candidates! RRB increases NTPC vacancies; check details

New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the exam in Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). Those who are interested in Railway jobs can avail of this opportunity.

RRB has given pleasant news to the candidates of the NTPC exam. RRB Allahabad has announced to increase the number of vacancies under advertisement no. CEN-01/2019.

According to the Centralised Notification (CEN) No.-01/2019 published on February 2, 2019, vacancies of Traffic Assistant (Category 8) for Metro Rail Kolkata have been revised. The number of vacancies is increased from 87 to 160.

Revised Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies : 160

Unreserved : 65

SC : 24

ST : 12

OBC : 43

EWS : 16

EX-Serviceman: 16

4099 Vacancies in RRB Allahabad:

There are a total of 4099 NTPC posts available in RRB Allahabad. Approximately 8 lakh candidates have applied for these posts.

The admit cards have already been out for the candidates. Candidates need to carry an original photo ID proof along with the admit card. Candidates also need to attach a fresh passport size photo over the admit card. The exam will have negative marking scheme and thus candidates are advised to attempt the questions which they are sure of. For every wrong answer, the candidate will lose one-third of the mark.