हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat Gaurav

Indian Railways' 'Bharat Gaurav mission': 6 points

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched the Bharat Gaurav trains plan.

Indian Railways&#039; &#039;Bharat Gaurav mission&#039;: 6 points

New Delhi: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday (November 22, 2021) launched the Bharat Gaurav plan, its third segment of trains for tourism after freight and passenger trains.

The Union minister made the announcement while addressing the media after the withdrawal of saffron attire for staff on the Ramayan Express.

As the Indian Railways brace up for Bharat Gaurav trains, here are five points about the mission.

  1. Bharat Gaurav trains will be run by both the private sector and the IRCTC in theme-based circuits, the railway minister said.
  2. Around 180 trains have been allocated for the Bharat Gaurav mission and as many as 3,033 coaches have been identified
  3. The main purpose of Bharat Gaurav trains is to boost tourism and there will many aspects to it, announced Vaishnaw.
  4. Bharat Gaurav will be a completely new segment of the Indian Railways
  5. Anyone, tour operators, etc, can apply for and lease trains and operate. Also, the tour operators will decide about the rates.
  6. The application process for trains leases will begin on November 23

The announcement comes after the Centre on Tuesday withdrew saffron uniforms for the staff onboard Ramayan Express, following objection from certain quarters.

About the controversy, Vaishnaw said that they have taken lessons from the episode and will consciously adopt the design, food, dress & other things in the future.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bharat GauravIndian RailwayAshwini VaishnawRamayan ExpressBharat Gaurav trains
Next
Story

Indian Railways to start 180 ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains to boost tourism: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Must Watch

PT7M8S

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Jewar Airport on 25th November