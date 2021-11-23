Indian Railways' 'Bharat Gaurav mission': 6 points

New Delhi: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday (November 22, 2021) launched the Bharat Gaurav plan, its third segment of trains for tourism after freight and passenger trains.

The Union minister made the announcement while addressing the media after the withdrawal of saffron attire for staff on the Ramayan Express.

As the Indian Railways brace up for Bharat Gaurav trains, here are five points about the mission.

Bharat Gaurav trains will be run by both the private sector and the IRCTC in theme-based circuits, the railway minister said. Around 180 trains have been allocated for the Bharat Gaurav mission and as many as 3,033 coaches have been identified The main purpose of Bharat Gaurav trains is to boost tourism and there will many aspects to it, announced Vaishnaw. Bharat Gaurav will be a completely new segment of the Indian Railways Anyone, tour operators, etc, can apply for and lease trains and operate. Also, the tour operators will decide about the rates. The application process for trains leases will begin on November 23

The announcement comes after the Centre on Tuesday withdrew saffron uniforms for the staff onboard Ramayan Express, following objection from certain quarters.

About the controversy, Vaishnaw said that they have taken lessons from the episode and will consciously adopt the design, food, dress & other things in the future.

