Indian Railways brings Wi-Fi services at historic Dera Baba Nanak station in Punjab

It is to be noted that since the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9, 2019, the number of passengers at Dera Nanak Railway station has increased significantly. 

Representational Image

In a good news for pilgrims going to Kartarpur, Indian Railways on Thursday (November 14) announced that it will provide Wi-Fi services at the historic Dera Baba Nanak Railway station in Punjab. According to Indian Railways, the move will enable the pilgrims to use fast Wi-Fi services. The service will be provided by RailTel, a Miniratna PSU of Indian Railways.

It is to be noted that since the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9, 2019, the number of passengers at Dera Nanak Railway station has increased significantly. The introduction of free Wi-Fi at this historic station will prove to be a boon for the passengers. Indian Railways said in a statement that the free Railwire Wi- Fi can be used inside the railway station premises by anyone using a smartphone and a working connection for KYC consideration. 

Notably, RailTel has provided free Wi-Fi at over 5300 railway stations across the country and it is said that all railway stations in the country will have free Wi-Fi in near future. The Wi-Fi service to passengers are being provided under ‘RailWire’- the retail Broadband initiative of RailTel catering to Enterprises, SMEs and homes.

The NIC had also entrusted the RailTel to deliver 8 Mbps BW at Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur under the Kartarpur Corridor. This service will help the ICP to authenticate the identity of the travellers at the Immigration Check Post (ICP) and Foreigners Registration Offices (FROs) through the use of intelligent documents scanners and biometrics, updation of Foreigner’s details at entry and exit points.

It is learnt that this leased line connectivity has been done within 15 days and it includes Radio Connectivity in Backbone/Aggregation from Amritsar to Dera Baba Nanak, a distance of 45 KM, and Last mile underground OFC connectivity of 5 KM from Dera Baba Nanak station to ICP/Dera Baba Nanak.

