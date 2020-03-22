Indian Railways cancels all trains till March 31 as coronavirus cases jump to 341

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in India, the Indian Railways on Sunday (March 22) decided to extend cancellation of all passenger trains till March 31. The cancellation will also include all originating long-distance Mail/Express and inter-city trains. Trains which had commenced their journey before 2 pm on March 22 will however be allowed to complete their journey.

Ministry of Railways said in its order that no train except goods train will be run up to 2400 hrs of March 31. "However bare minimum Suburban services and Kolkata metro Rail service will continue to run till 2400 hrs on 22.03.2020, thereafter these services will also be stopped till 2400 hrs of 31.03.2020," announced Ministry of Railways.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in India jumped to six on Sunday (March 22) after a 38-year-old man died at AIIMS in Patna, Bihar.

"A 38-year-old man has passed away in Bihar today due to kidney failure; he has been tested positive for Covid19. He was from Munger. He died yesterday at AIIMS in Patna; had returned from Kolkata two days back," said Dr. Prabhat Kumar Singh, AIIMS Patna, Bihar.

The confirmation of death of patient in Patna came minutes after a 63-year-old COVID-19 patient succumbed to the deadly virus in Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to hospital sources, the Mumbai man, who tested positive for coronavirus had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. The man was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on March 21.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Sunday that the number of people confirmed with coronavirus in India has jumped to 341 with 26 new cases reported from across the country.

"A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as on March 22 at 10:00 AM IST. A total of 341individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," said ICMR.