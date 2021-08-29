हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railway

Indian Railways follows up on PM Modi's words, floats tender for 58 Vande Bharat coaches

These coaches will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareilly and Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

Indian Railways follows up on PM Modi&#039;s words, floats tender for 58 Vande Bharat coaches

New Delhi: The Indian Railways have floated a tender for 58 rakes of Vande Bharat Express trains, following up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day announcement that 75 such trains will be launched in 75 weeks to connect different parts of the country.

Currently, only two such Shatabdi-type semi-high speed trains are in operation. These coaches will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareilly and Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

The closing date for the tender is October 20. A pre-bid meeting will be held on September 21 with the cut-off date for submission of pre-bid queries being September 14.

The tender floated on August 28 has invited bids for the design, development, manufacturing, integration, and testing of traction propulsion electrics for the 58 rakes of Vande Bharat trains.

In his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, PM Narendra Modi had said that in the 75 weeks of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" being celebrated to mark the journey of 75 years of Independence, the railways will launch 75 Vande Bharat trains to connect far-flung areas.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian RailwayVande Bharat ExpressNarendra Modi75th independence day 2021Shatabdi ExpressIntegral Coach Factory ChennaiRail coach factory58 rakes of Vande Bharat Express trainsAzadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Next
Story

Mumbai: 15 injured in LPG cylinder explosion at Dharavi slum, 5 in critical condition

Must Watch

PT11M2S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Aug 29, 2021