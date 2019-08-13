close

High speed train

Indian Railways manufacture high speed engine touching 180 km/hour

The engine was developed under the 'Make in India' initiative in West Bengal's Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. 

Indian Railways manufacture high speed engine touching 180 km/hour

Indian Railways has manufactured high speed locomotive touching a speed of 180 km per hour. The engine was developed under the 'Make in India' initiative in West Bengal's Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. This was shared by railway minister Piyush Goyal on microblogging site Twitter.

“Railways has manufactured a high speed locomotive in West Bengal's Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, achieving a top speed of 180km/hr. This new locomotive produced under 'Make In India' initiative, will speed up trains like never before. Watch the video,” he tweeted.

The attached a video in the tweet show the engine's loco speed touching 179.8 km/hr.

India's fastest train, Vande Bharat Express or Train 18, hit 180 kmph during its trial run on February 1 on a section of the Delhi-Rajdhani route. The train has been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, under the 'Make in India' initiative and is the country's first engineless train. It is expected to replace the Shatabdi trains and runs between Delhi and Varanasi.

Tags:
High speed trainChittaranjan Locomotive WorksPiyush GoyalTrain 18
