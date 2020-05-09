Indian Railways operates 283 'shramik special' trains till May 9 amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, the Indian Railways on Saturday asserted that a total of 283 “Shramik Special” trains have been operationalized from various states across the country till May 9. Out of these, 225 trains has reached its destination and 58 trains are in transit. 49 Shramik Special trains are in pipeline for May 9.

The decision came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains.

These 283 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (2 Trains), Bihar (90 Trains), Himachal Pradesh (1 Train), Jharkhand (16 Trains), Madhya Pradesh (21 Trains), Maharashtra (3 Trains), Odisha (21 Trains), Rajasthan (4 Trains), Telangana (2 trains), Uttar Pradesh (121 Trains), West Bengal (2 trains).

These trains have ferried migrants to cities like Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur, Muzzaffarpur, Saharsa etc.

In these Shramik Special Trains, maximum around 1,200 passengers can travel observing social distancing. The proper screening of passengers is ensured before they board the trains. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water.