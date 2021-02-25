Indian Railways reactivates UTS on mobile App to ensure social distancing

New Delhi: Indian Railway in the move to decongest ticket booking counters and ensure smooth compliance of social distancing norms, facility to book unreserved tickets through UTS ON MOBILE app is being reactivated.

“Zonal Railways have been instructed that whenever unreserved train services are introduced on any zonal Railway, the zonal Railway concerned may accordingly enable UTS ON MOBILE app for issuing unreserved tickets,” read the statement released by the railway ministry.

"On Indian Railways, unreserved train services are being introduced in a phased manner. In order to avoid any inconvenience to passengers in booking unreserved tickets and to ensure norms of social distancing at booking counters while purchasing the tickets, it has been decided that in addition to UTS ON MOBILE App facility available on suburban sections, this facility may also be reintroduced on non-suburban sections of zonal Railways," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Railways has started almost 65 percent of its mail trains and over 90 percent of its suburban services as compared to the pre-lockdown levels.