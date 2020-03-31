Indian Railways to modify 20,000 coaches for isolation of over 3.2 lakh coronavirus COVID-19 patients

As part of coronavirus COVID-19 preparedness, the Indian Railways on Tuesday decided that it would be prepared to modify 20,000 coaches into quarantine and isolation coaches to augment the quarantine facilities being created in the country. In this connection, consultations were held with armed forces medical services, medical department of various zonal railways, and Ayushman Bharat, Ministry of Health, and Centre. Five zonal railways have already prepared prototypes for the quarantine and isolation coaches.

The modified 20,000 coaches can accommodate up to 3.2 lakh possible beds for isolation needs. The work on modification of 5,000 coaches, which are to be converted initially into quarantine and isolation coaches has already started. These 5,000 coaches would be having the capacity to accommodate up to 80,000 beds. One coach is expected to have 16 beds for isolation.

Only Non-AC ICF sleeper coaches are being planned to be utilized for conversion into quarantine and isolation coaches. One Indian style toilet will be converted into a bathing room and be equipped with bucket, mug and soap dispenser. Taps with lift type handle would be provided in washbasins. Similar tap to be provided at the proper height so that the bucket can be filled.

The first cabin near the bathing room shall be provided with two hospital-plastic curtains transversely in the aisle so that the entry and exit to the entire eight berth cabins can be screened off. This cabin will be used as a store/paramedics area. Two oxygen cylinders will also be provided by the medical department for which suitable clamping arrangement on the side berth side of this cabin is to be provided.

Both middle berths are to be removed in each cabin. Extra bottle holders shall be provided in each cabin for holding medical equipment, two for each berth. Extra three peg coat hooks, two per cabin to be provided. Mosquito nets will be provided on windows to avoid mosquito entry inside and have proper ventilation too. Each cabin will be provided with three dustbins with foot-operated lids of red, blue and yellow colour suitably lined with garbage bags.

For insulation of the coaches, bamboo mats may be affixed or pasted on the roof and each side of coach above and below windows to shield the effect of heat inside the coach. All charging points for laptop and mobile will be functional. It must be ensured that all amenity fittings are in place whenever the coaches are requisitioned.