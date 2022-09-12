Indian scientists have prepared indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 12, 2022) said that the Centre along with states is making efforts to control the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle and said that Indian scientists have prepared an indigenous vaccine for the viral infection. Addressing the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, Modi said that LSD has emerged as a "concern" for the dairy sector.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that efforts are being made to track the movement of animals to keep the outbreak under control.

Be it vaccination of animals or any other modern technology, Modi said that India is always eager to contribute to the field of dairy while striving to learn from its partner nations.

It is notable that the Centre had last week said that about 57,000 cattle have died so far across India due to the Lumpy Skin Disease. While Rajasthan has recorded around 37,000 deaths alone, the virus has also been reported in other states like Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

The LSD has recently spread in Asia following outbreaks in the Middle East and Europe. The disease reportedly emerged in Bangladesh in 2019, following which, India also saw its first case in the same year.

India, which is the world's largest milk producer and had a cattle population of 192.5 million in 2019, is currently witnessing a reduction in milk collection since the onset of the disease among cattle.

What is Lumpy Skin Disease?

The Lumpy Skin Disease is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, and nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease gets spread by mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact among the cattle, and through contaminated food and water.

The main symptoms are fever in animals, discharge from the eyes and nose, salivation from the mouth, soft blisters like nodules all over the body, reduced milk production, and difficulty in eating, which sometimes lead to the animal's death.

