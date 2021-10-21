Indian soldiers demonstrate battle drill to destroy 'enemy tank' in Arunachal - Watch

New Delhi: Amid heightened border tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), new videos showing Indian soldiers demonstrating their battle drill to destroy 'enemy tank' in Arunachal has surfaced on Thursday.

In one such video, the Indian soldiers can be seen undergoing aggressive training and taking vigorous exercises in rough climate conditions of the Eastern Sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

#WATCH Indian Army soldiers undergo aggressive training, vigorous exercise, and meditation for the troops in rough climate conditions and terrains of the Eastern Sector in Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/NUy8xhvBJH — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

In one of those videos, the Indian Army's anti-tank squad can be seen demonstrating a battle drill to destroy enemy tanks in the Tawang sector near the LAC. India reportedly had a brief standoff with the Chinese PLA troops in the Tawang sector earlier this month.

#WATCH Indian Army soldiers demonstrate battle drill to destroy enemy tanks in the Tawang sector near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) #ArunachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/3XYvYjB1hY — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

The new videos show the anti-tank squad doing a missile-firing demo and destroying their armoured targets. Videos show the Indian Army's ongoing preparations to tackle any kind of threat from the Chinese side.

The mock drill was conducted in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The adversaries can't surprise the Indian Army on the Arunachal Pradesh border, a senior Army officer informed asserting that surveillance and technological capabilities have helped the forces to keep a 'hawk-eye' on the border areas.

'We are creating more transparency through the use of technology, the fusion of an array of sensors including ground-based and air-based sensors, a network of radars and unmanned systems,' Major General Zubin Minwalla, General-Officer-Commanding of the 5 Mountain Division said.

Talking about the Indian Army's vision in the region, Major General Minwalla also said that enhancing technical capabilities and improving road infrastructure is the major goal.

India has recently deployed upgraded L70 anti-aircraft guns in the high mountains along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh sector in addition to its existing M-777 howitzers and the Swedish Bofors guns, officials said on Wednesday.

The deployment, which came months after the induction of M-777 ultralight howitzers, is aimed at boosting the Indian Army's overall fire power in the face of China's aggressive posturing following the eastern Ladakh standoff, they said.

The upgraded L-70 guns were positioned around two months ago as part of a series of measures taken to bolster the Indian Army's operational preparedness to deal with any eventualities, the officials said.

India has a sizable number of Bofors howitzers in the eastern sector which has been the backbone of its fire power capability in the region.

As part of a high state of preparedness, the Army units including those of the 'integrated defended locality' have been undergoing strenuous physical training and military drills on a daily basis. The 'integrated defended locality' is a specialised unit comprising various arms of the Army including infantry, air defence, and artillery.

Military officials said the upgraded L70 guns were deployed in several key locations in Arunachal Pradesh in addition to other sensitive positions along the entire LAC and that their inductions have significantly enhanced the Army's air defence mechanism.

