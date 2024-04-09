Indian Student, Who Went Missing A Month Ago, Found Dead In US' Ohio After Ransom Demand

New Delhi: A young Indian student, who had disappeared since March of this year, has tragically been discovered dead in the state of Ohio, USA. Originally from Hyderabad, Mohammed Abdul Arfath travelled to the United States in May 2023 to pursue a Master's degree in IT at Cleveland University. However, he went missing on March 7 of this year.

Mohd Saleem, his father, alleged that ten days later, they received a call from an unknown individual alleging that Arafath had been abducted and demanded a ransom of USD 1200 for his safe return, news agency ANI reported.

On March 21, the Consulate General of India in New York announced their ongoing communication with Arfath's family and relevant authorities in the United States in efforts to locate him.

Expressing deep distress upon learning of the demise of Mohammed Abdul Arfath, whose search was ongoing, the Consulate General of India in New York conveyed its heartfelt condolences to his family. The consulate affirmed its active engagement with local authorities in Cleveland, Ohio, to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Arfath's passing.

"Anguished to learn that Mr. Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio. Our deepest condolences to Mr Mohammed Arfath's family,” the Consulate said in a post on X,

He further assured that every available support is being provided to the grieving family to facilitate the repatriation of Mohammed Abdul Arfath's body to India.

Lately, there has been an increase in such unfortunate incidents within the Indian community. Just last week, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio, passed away, and an ongoing police investigation is underway.

In February of this year, another Indian student endured a vicious assault in Chicago. In response to the incident, the Indian Consulate in Chicago confirmed its communication with the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, as well as with his wife in India.