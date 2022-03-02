हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine war

Indian students in Ukraine may have miscalculated gravity of situation despite advisory: BJP leader

The Union government has come under attack by the opposition parties after a student hailing from Karnataka got killed in Ukraine in the Russian attack. 

File Photo

Mumbai: Indian students in Ukraine may have miscalculated the gravity of the situation in that country although the Centre had issued an evacuation advisory for them before Russia actually launched an attack, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

He was replying to a question whether there was a delay on the part of the Indian government in the evacuation of students stuck in Ukraine.

"The Indian government had issued an advisory days before the actual attack took place on some cities in Ukraine. However, Indian students may have miscalculated the gravity of the situation although an advisory to evacuate the cities was in place," the former Maharashtra chief minister told reporters.

