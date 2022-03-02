Due to India's rising strength, we are able to safely evacuate our citizens from Ukraine: PM Modi in UP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (March 2) said that India is able to evacuate its stranded nationals under ‘Operation Ganga’ in Ukraine because of the country’s ‘rising power’.

Addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra, Modi said, “It is due to India's rising strength that we are able to safely evacuate our nationals stuck in Ukraine, for which we are running Operation Ganga.”

The PM assured that India will leave no stone unturned in bringing back the stranded nationals from war-hit Ukraine. “We're making all efforts to evacuate people stuck in Ukraine under Operation Ganga. 1000s of citizens brought back to India. To accelerate this mission, India has sent its 4 ministers there, will leave no stone unturned for the safe passage of Indians,” the PM was quoted as saying by ANI.

Attacking the Opposition, the PM said those who questioned the "valour of armed forces" and 'Make in India' cannot make the country strong.

Sonbhadra district will go to polls in the last phase on March 7. The results of UP Assembly polls will be announced on March 10.

Meanwhile, three Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, carrying tents, blankets and other humanitarian aid, have been deployed in service since Wednesday morning for evacuation of the Indian nationals in Ukraine amid Russian invasion. Under 'Operation Ganga', two IAF aircraft have taken off from Hindon airbase for Hungary and Romania, while one C-17 Globemaster took off at 4 am earlier today for Romania, ANI reported.

The Opposition has upped its attack on the Central government since an Indian national was killed in Ukraine on Tuesday. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the Government must tell how many students have been evacuated so far and how many are still stranded in Ukraine.

"To avert further tragedy, the Government of India (GOI) must share: How many students have been evacuated. How many are still stranded in Ukraine. Region-wise detailed evacuation plan," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

"We owe a clear strategy and communication to the families involved," he added.

(With agency inputs)

