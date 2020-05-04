हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MHA

Indians stranded abroad to be brought home in aircraft, ships from May 7: MHA

Medical screening of passengers will be done before taking the flight and only asymptomatic ones would be allowed to travel.

Indians stranded abroad to be brought home in aircraft, ships from May 7: MHA
Reuters photo

New Delhi: The Union government will facilitate the return of Indians stranded abroad and the process will begin from May 7 in a phased manner.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said only asymptomatic people would be allowed to travel and it would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships, and the facility will be available on a payment basis. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard. Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. 

Medical screening of passengers will be done before taking the flight. After their arrival in India, they will undergo medical examination and will be subsequently put under quarantine for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional facility, the ministry said.

The ministry added that after the Indians arriving back will have to register on the Arogya Setu app.

"Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state government," it said.

"The state governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective states," the ministry said.

India has banned the international flights from March 23. The 21-day lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the the novel coronavirus pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17.

