India's biggest Film City to be built near 'Hastinapur', it will be symbol of nation's identity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that the 'biggest' Film City in India will be built near Hastinapur area on the Yamuna Expressway. In a virtual meeting with several leading members of the film industry, the UP CM discussed his proposal for the new film city.

Addressing the members, he added that the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has already given a presentation on it and asserted that the film city "will become the symbol of India's identity".

The CM said that the place where this film city is being proposed, it will become a symbol of India's identity. "This is the area between the Ganges and Yamuna. Yamuna ji's parallel Yamuna Expressway has been constructed to connect Delhi to Agra and this entire area falls amidst that," he stated.

In series of tweets in Hindi the CM said that Bharata, the son of Shakuntala, after whom the country was named India, "it is the area around Hastinapur, where we have proposed Filmcity. Yamuna Authority has also presented a presentation for it".

He further said, "Uttar Pradesh is a focal point of Indian culture. From the ancient mythological period to the early period, the state has contributed in the freedom struggle of the country. Here is the birthplace of Lord Rama to Shri Krishna. Prayagraj, the confluence of Ganga-Yamuna is also here."

He added, "Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in the country in terms of population. A population of 24 crores resides here. It borders Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi. Apart from this, the border of Nepal also meets the state."

Speaking to the members he said, "Hearing your words, I got to see the excitement and enthusiasm inside all of you. It is a cheerful moment for my conscience that any declaration of governance is being accepted by people associated with that field."

"Director and film producer associated with the film industry of the country, you all have a long experience in this field, you all have come to Uttar Pradesh on short notice, for this, I heartily congratulate you on behalf of my entire team," the CM added.

As per reports, there is a plan to establish the film city in Sector-21 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development's area, for which, around 1000 acre land has been made available and 780 acres of Industrial area has been proposed.

The location has been chosen as it's situated along the Yamuna expressway and is around 6 km from to be constructed Noida International Airport in Jewar and is well connected with the rail. It is also close to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and is nearby India's only Formula One track, the Gautam Buddha International Circuit.

Earlier on September 20, CM Yogi Adityanath met renowned film director Madhur Bhandarkar. Both reportedly discussed various aspects of cinema and also talked about the proposed Film City at the meeting that took place at the residence of CM Yogi.