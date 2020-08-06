India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 1964536, death toll over 40000; recovery rate 67.61%

New Delhi: India registered a single-day spike of 56,282 COVID-19 cases taking the country's tally to 19,64,536 on Thursday (August 6, 2020), while the death toll climbed to 40,699 with 904 new fatalities reported in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total caseload includes the number of recoveries which has surged to 13,28,336 while are the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is at 5,95,501.

The recovery rate is at 67.61 per cent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the positivity rate is 8.46 per cent, the data stated.

This is the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 40,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 2,21,49,351 samples have been tested up to August 5 with 6,64,949 samples being tested on Wednesday.